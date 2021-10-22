Things to do with the kids during the October half-term in Liverpool and beyond in 2021.

This October half-term, there are plenty of things to do with the kids in Liverpool and the surrounding areas.

We’ve compiled a list of things to see and do in Liverpool and beyond, including the River of Light trail, what’s on at Liverpool’s museums, what to see at the movies, and much more.

Whether you have small children or teenagers, there is sure to be something on our list to keep them occupied for a few hours.

Fireworks displays near Liverpool, including Wirral, Ormskirk, and Southport, are planned for Bonfire Night 2021.

Who knows, maybe you’ll enjoy the activities just as much as they do!

That’s incredible!

Imagine That! in Liverpool is going to get a lot scarier. There’s a scientific show, creepy spin art, and a lot of slime this Halloween.

The three-hour voyage begins in the Imagination Village and continues to the Artbeatz section, where children can paint Halloween fridge magnets to take home and a real automobile.

There will also be a large digital graffiti screen where youngsters can climb on a broomstick for a memento shot before jumping on the spin art bike to create pumpkin patterns.

Children can also participate in a snow workshop and visit the Slime Factory, where they can play with slime in eight massive tubs.

Visitors must purchase tickets in advance for the half-term fun, which runs from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31.

Tickets are £14.95 for children under the age of three, £12.95 for children under the age of three (babies are free), and £7.95 for adults. Tickets for adults and children cost £22.90 each.

Liverpool Odeon

This half-term, why not take the family to see a movie? The Addams Family 2, The Boss Baby: Family Business, and Ron’s Gone Wrong are among the films being shown at the Odeon Liverpool ONE.

Liverpool’s River of Light

The Rhythm of the Light theme is featured in this year’s outdoor illuminated River of Light trail on Liverpool’s waterfront, which contains 12 installations by local, national, and international artists.

You can walk the 2km route between 5pm and 9pm from October 22 to November 7. The complete route and map may be found here.

Liverpool National Museums

This half-term, there's lots to see and do at the National Museums of Liverpool. Here's a list of them.