Thiago is rated highly by Liverpool players, but Divock Origi stuns Wolves.

Just before halftime, a minor mix-up with Van Dijk was smothered to prevent Traore from capitalizing. The second half was sweeping.

Solid defensively and offensively, blasting in several beautiful crosses but volleying one high. Second-half covering tackle by Hee-Chan.

After some shaky early passing, he settled in and started popping up in midfield more frequently in the second half. Interceptions and threat at set-pieces are both required.

He was steady enough on rare occasions when Jimenez pressed him before the break. Traore bounced off the ball in the second half, but a long diagonal set in motion the winning play.

Whenever possible, I have my hands busy. Traore was broken, but he posed a great threat in the future, and he soon began to overlap with a serious threat. However, the second half is more challenging. Booked.

He put forth a lot of effort in assisting in the shutting down of Wolves counter-attacks, but he appeared a touch lanky at times. Booked.

He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty in the middle, and he’s in charge of most of Liverpool’s attacking play. At the outset of the second half, a goal was denied.

Early on, he put in a lot of effort, but it wasn’t until the second half that his passes started to affect Wolves. However, I struggled a little in the second half. Subbed.

Saiss’s superb intervention denied them a goal, but they didn’t have much room to work with against the tenacious Ait-Nouri. You did a fantastic job picking Origi as the winner. Subbed.

A decent chance was squandered with a header wide at the far post, and another effort was stopped. On his return to Molineux, he was booed by some home fans, who later rejoiced when the Portuguese missed an open goal. Subbed.

He had some success dropping deep, but he wasn’t allowed much room in the first half, like his fellow forwards. In the second half, they kept going and were denied a goal by a fantastic Sa save.

Before displaying remarkable composure to score the dramatic winner, he made a nuisance of himself.

I wasn’t able to create much of an impression.

Rarely has a clearing been completed with such zeal in the final seconds as his.