‘They can better nurture him,’ Glen Johnson claims about Jude Bellingham’s Liverpool transfer.

According to one ex-Red, Jude Bellingham would be a perfect match for Liverpoool if he were to return to England.

Bellingham’s future at Borussia Dortmund has long been a source of speculation, with Liverpool supposedly being one of his pursuers.

Following his debut season in the Bundesliga, the 18-year-old established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young players last season.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson was asked which Premier League team would be the greatest option for the England international after continuing his development into the new season, producing five assists and two goals in 11 appearances across all competitions.

He told Bettingodds.com, “I’d probably say Liverpool.”

“Even though Liverpool has superstar players, they also have a smaller roster, and they don’t have those superstar players hammering on the door, so keeping the squad happy is easier.

“If Jude joins Liverpool, I feel they will be able to nurture him better than his other suitors and will give him more time, which is what he will require.”

“If he went to Chelsea or Manchester City and didn’t perform right away, the pressure would be on him right away, and he’d be pushed aside, with someone else coming in to take his place.”

“Liverpool’s smaller squad would be advantageous to him in that regard.”

Though Johnson may have a point about the money spent on squad players by their championship competitors, Jurgen Klopp has shown that the Reds have depth in central midfield this season.

With only seven league games under his belt, the German coach has already started eight different midfield choices, demonstrating his willingness to give his players an opportunity to shine.

When Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, having coveted him while at Birmingham City in 2020, The Washington Newsday reported in September that any discussion of a possible transfer is premature.

Bellingham has already made an impression on one of Klopp’s players, bonding with Jordan Henderson while on international duty.

