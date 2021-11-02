The’shameful’ behavior of a Liverpool student has enraged Chase fans.

Fans of ITV’s The Chase erupted in laughter as they watched Caitlin, a Scouse student, compete on the show tonight.

Fans were disappointed when she accepted the lesser offer from the Chaser, Mark Labbett.

The student, who studies at Edinburgh University, was the fourth and final player in tonight’s program, and she accepted the minus £7,000 offer, reducing the prize fund from £28,000 to £21,000.

Following Caitlin’s behavior, fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the show on Twitter.

Adrian stated, ” “Why do people spend years at university only to accept a low-paying job offer on #thechase? Mind-blowing.” “You’re supposed to increase the pot, not steal from it,” Denise added. “Shame on her, and I hope the chaser beats them #TheChase.” “Imagine going through the agony of childbirth just to have it grow up and take the lowest offer on #TheChase,” Cheryl wrote. The game started off well, and it appeared like the side would be in line for a large bonus when the first player, 36-year-old Darren, faced the Chaser and returned with a magnificent £24,000 to the pot.

Mel, the deputy head teacher, was the next to play and added £4,000 to the prize, bringing it to £28,000.

But the game swiftly deteriorated when third player Kiaran attempted to take the middle offer of £6,000 but was caught by The Chaser and forced to leave the squad.

Caitlin accepted the low minus offer, deducting a portion of the prize money, and the remaining three team members faced The Beast once more.

The Chaser was on a roll, correctly answering 17 of the 18 questions in a row, giving the team a chance to respond, but they did it incorrectly.

The Chaser was able to catch the team when Mark properly answered the final question.

“I threw away an 18 perfect there,” Mark continued, “and I’m really unhappy.”