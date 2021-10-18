There’s a $10 coupon available from the Epic Games Store, but there’s a catch.

The Epic Games Store has a reputation for having fun promotions. These normally go on top of shop discounts that can be used on brand new titles. This year, the business is offering another $10 voucher, but there’s a catch: it’s subject to specific conditions.

The Epic Games Store is a major competitor to Steam, and in order to entice users away from Valve’s distribution service, the firm offers free titles, coupons, and promos that allow users to purchase games at a significantly reduced price.

Now, in what appears to be a new tradition, it is giving away $10 vouchers to its subscribers through the “Connect and Save” event.

However, unlike other coupons, this one cannot be redeemed by merely logging into one’s account. It’s because the coupon can only be used by people who join the store’s mailing list and opt-in to the store’s wishlist alerts.

“Thank you for staying in contact if you already have an Epic Games account and are currently opted-in to the Epic enterprise consent for email. Within 24 hours of the campaign’s commencement, you’ll receive one Epic Coupon in your account coupon inventory “On its website, the digital marketplace said.

In addition, the notification includes directions on how to register for an Epic Games Store account. There are also some currency conversion details, which are helpful for gamers who live outside of the United States and utilize different currencies.

The Epic Games Store also went over the details of the promotion. Those who want to use the coupon must make a minimum purchase, according to the store.

“After any sale discounts have been applied, the $10 Epic Coupon can only be used on eligible titles that have previously been launched on the Epic Games Store and are priced at $14.99 or higher. Taxes and other costs are not included in the minimum purchase amount “it went on to say.

The discount cannot be used on pre-orders or non-game items like as add-ons or in-game purchases, according to the statement.

The $10 Epic Coupon is only valid until November 15, the end of the event.

There’s a chance that a more typical Epic coupon giveaway will occur during the holiday season for people who don’t want to subscribe to the mailing list or give out their email address. At this point, though, there is no certainty of that.