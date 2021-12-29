There is a lack of Lateral Flow Tests in Liverpool, but you can still acquire one.

The growing popularity of the Omicron variant has resulted in a surge in demand for fast Lateral Flow testing kits over the holidays.

With two consecutive negative Lateral Flow test results in a 24-hour period, persons can reduce their isolation from ten to seven days, according to government guidelines.

The demand for speedy home testing kits has increased as more people decide to test before visiting family and friends over the holidays, putting a strain on supplies.

The phrase ‘Get boosted immediately’ has been seen on the streets of Liverpool.

People can order home testing kits from the government’s website or pick them up at pharmacies and testing centers, but supply shortages have made them unavailable at times.

There are “no home delivery slots left for quick lateral flow testing right now,” according to the government website, and not all pharmacies in the region have stock while they wait for deliveries.

With Boris Johnson saying that there will be no new Covid-19 limitations this year, many people’s New Year’s Eve plans are predicated on the opportunity to test before venturing out.

While many people are having trouble getting kits from pharmacies and the government, if you have no symptoms, there are still sites where you may get tested locally.

There are presently no home delivery slots available on the government website, and kits cannot be mailed. When the government has more supply information, this will be updated, but for now, consumers are being directed to pharmacies and other collection points.

By clicking here, you can find pharmacies that sell Lateral Flow Tests. However, because of the current supply scarcity, not all of the sites listed will have stock of fast testing.

In some situations, you will need to get a collection code from Gov.uk before collecting any tests.

If you don’t have any symptoms, you can receive a quick test at the Liverpool Convention Centre in central Liverpool, or the Liverpool Tennis Centre in Wavertree Sports Park.

Both centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, and neither requires a reservation.

If stock is available, these testing providers can provide home testing kits.

