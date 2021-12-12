There are three Omicron symptoms to watch out for that aren’t the same as the Delta version.

A new coronavirus outbreak has ushered in a slew of new regulations and pressure on businesses.

Omicron appears to be spreading too quickly for new travel restrictions to keep illnesses at bay.

For the time being, health officials believe the new Covid variety mainly causes “moderate illness,” but it could create a few distinct symptoms than earlier viral strains.

So, what should people be on the lookout for in this new variation?

Scientists are racing to see if the new Omicron variation spreads quicker or causes more sickness than previous strains, as well as whether it is immune to current vaccines.

Dr Lance Turtle, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Liverpool, recently told The Washington Newsday that “current immunizations would obviously not expect to have no effect on Omicron.”

According to the ZOE Covid system study app, people who test positive most typically experience cold-like symptoms such as a headache, runny nose, sore throat, and sneezing.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of the South African Medical Association, outlined the primary symptoms of Omicron, a variation discovered in southern Africa:

Fatigue, aches in the body, and headaches

While most people do not become extremely ill as a result of the new variation, a top World Health Organization (WHO) consultant warned that it is still a risk.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove told the news agency Reuters: “In terms of severity, we’ve had reports of patients with Omicron that range from mild to severe.

“There is some evidence that some of the patients are suffering from mild disease, but this is still early in the process.

“In terms of the cases that are being detected, there is currently a surveillance bias.

“There is also evidence of higher hospitalizations across South Africa, but this could simply be due to the increasing number of cases.

“You will have more hospitalizations if you have more patients.”

There is evidence that most people who are sick show no symptoms at all, according to a health director in Botswana who claims that 16 out of 19 afflicted people are asymptomatic.

The remaining three people in the group of 19 had “very, extremely mild” illnesses.

