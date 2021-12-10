There are eight thrilling adventures that would make the perfect Christmas present.

When looking for a Christmas present for someone important, it’s easy to fall back on tried-and-true options like a sweater, a pair of socks, a bottle of perfume, or a box of chocolates.

Many individuals will be wanting to get out and try something new after 18 months of on-and-off restrictions, not least spending time in nature.

The Wellwild website offers a wide choice of experiences in the countryside and along the coast of Wales, all of which may be accessible with the gift of a single coupon.

Along with the variety of experiences – from relaxing to adrenaline-pumping – the flexibility of Wellwild’s certificates is a plus.

Those who get a Wellwild gift certificate can use it for any experiences they like. The Wellwild vouchers, which range from £25 to £250, can be used to treat a partner, children or grandchildren, a friend, or the entire family to an unforgettable adventure! The coupons are valid for 12 months and can be used to pay for a complete experience or part of a larger booking, such as a group activity. They’re also backed by a guarantee, so even if the experience isn’t completed, the voucher will still be valid.

Another advantage of Wellwild coupons over more traditional experience vouchers is that they are totally transferrable and can be purchased from the comfort of your own home. This implies that if the recipient doesn’t want to participate in any of the activities, they can be emailed to someone else to enjoy.

“There’s so much to do,” said Simon Grice, the founder of this new and exciting firm that he launched in the summer of 2021 after bringing 60 NHS Wales employees on 30 outdoor, active, and adventure events across Wales.

“The voucher gives the receiver the option of choosing what they want to do and when they want to do it.”

Once you’ve decided on an adventure, you’ll be in good hands, as all of the activities are led by independent and highly vetted professionals.

In the run-up to your experience, you’ll be given a guide that explains everything. “The summary has come to an end.”