There are eight jobs in Merseyside for which no experience is required.

According to the Office for National Statistics, job vacancies in the UK reached a new high of 1.1 million in the months of July to September.

With 3.7 vacancies for every 100 employee jobs, the data mark the highest level of job availability since records began.

This is wonderful news for anyone seeking for their first career who does not necessarily have prior experience, as there are numerous jobs available where your employer will train you.

In the months of January to March 2020, the numbers reveal a considerable increase in vacancies of over 300,000 from pre-pandemic levels, with the retail sector and motor vehicle repair exhibiting the most increases in vacancies.

The positions listed here are only a sample of the many that are available in the area, with more being added every day.

Liverpool L1 Euro Garages

Hourly rate: £9.50 for those over the age of 18 | £5.00 for those under the age of 18

If you enjoy working in a fast-paced, vibrant environment where you can meet new people every day, feel like part of a family, and have fun, this position could be ideal for you.

You will be trained to the highest standards and will not need any prior experience.

Pay: up to £8.91 per hour at Domino’s Pizza in Liverpool

There is no need for prior experience because a comprehensive induction and training program is given. Over the course of a week, all roles will need working shifts in the evenings and on weekends.

Moose Coffee is located in the heart of the city.

Pay ranges from £8 to £11 per hour.

For its new Moose Coffee store Plaza on Princes Dock, the company is looking for warm, enthusiastic individuals with exceptional, courteous, attentive customer service abilities.

Although prior experience is preferred, it is not required because training will be offered.

Liverpool’s Costa Coffee MetquarterPay: £9.36 – £10.36 per hourThe employment primarily entails the preparation of coffee. No prior experience is required; only a “can-do” attitude is required.

Bromborough Burger King

Hourly rates: £8.91 (age 23 and up)

Bromborough Burger King

Hourly rates: £8.91 (age 23 and up)

With the opportunity to work in the kitchen, service area, and on the floor, you will develop your rapid service abilities and knowledge.