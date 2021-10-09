There are eight great spots in Merseyside for a daytime date.

Couples love date evenings, with evening dinners and beverages being the most preferred way to spend time with your partner.

It can be difficult to find something to do for a daytime date in Liverpool and across Merseyside if you want to try something new on the weekends or on your days off.

If you’re tired of going on the same types of dates with your partner, check out some of our ideas for excellent daytime dates in and around Liverpool below.

The top 100 things to see and do in Liverpool

1. Bowling and mini golf in New Brighton

Whether it’s your first date or your twentieth, engaging in a fun activity with your date is the ideal method to spend time chatting while also becoming competitive with one another.

The New Brighton front is great for this because Championship Adventure Golf and Riverside Bowl both have outdoor mini golf courses.

Of course, you can undertake only one of the tasks, but this will allow you to make amends if you lose at one.

2. In Liverpool, visit a museum or gallery.

The World Museum, Walker Art Gallery, Museum of Liverpool, and Merseyside Maritime Museum are just some of the venues in the city where you may get lost in history and art.

Along with permanent exhibits, the venues are regularly hosting new and fascinating exhibitions.

You might study up on a particular exhibit by reading about it on the website if you really wanted to wow your date.

3. Go to the Chester Zoo

The zoo is ideal for a whole day out with your date, as there are plenty of animals to observe and activities to participate in, such as animal talks and the Chester Zoo cafe.

To avoid disappointment, we recommend making a reservation in advance.

4. Liverpool ONE ONE ONE ONE ONE ONE ONE ONE ONE ONE ONE ONE ONE

Cinemas are finally open again, displaying a range of films, thanks to the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

You could go to an Odeon lunchtime screening of a film you and your date both like the sound of, but don’t eat. “The summary has come to an end.”