There are 22 things to do in Liverpool with kids and days out that you may not have considered.

It’s not simple to come up with new and fascinating places to take the kids on a family day out, but Liverpool has plenty of options.

12 of the best walks around Liverpool and the Merseyside area

They are all within convenient driving distance of the city center and are less than two hours distant.

Wavertree Technology Park is home to Imagine That.

The children’s play section includes arts and crafts, scientific seminars, and an Imagination Village with a construction zone, shopping area, American restaurant, theater, pet rescue center, and more.

Before coming to the scientific zone, where there are a variety of interactive exhibits and science presentations, families can enjoy the Imagination Village and Construction Site, as well as the Slime Factory.

Opening hours: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as every day during half-term.

Imagine That is located at 26-32 Faraday Road in Liverpool, L13 1EH.

Admission to the facility costs £14.95 for a child and £7.95 for an adult during peak hours. Children under the age of three are charged £12.95.

The Farm of Ice Cream

More than 50 distinct ice cream flavors can be found at the Ice Cream Farm. The family-friendly attraction also includes a farm and various play spaces for all ages and weather conditions, including the Honeycomb Canyon, Europe’s largest indoor sand and water play.

There’s also a soft play area inside, as well as diggers and crazy golf.

The Ice Cream Farm is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ice Cream Farm is located in Newton Lane in Tattenhall, Cheshire, CH3 9NE.

Price: Admission to the farm is free, but Play Passes are available on the internet for discounted prices to the play areas. They are available for purchase here and start at £15 each.

The Trail of Crocky

The Crocky Trail is a great place for a family outing. When you get at the Crocky Trail, you'll be greeted by a series of gravity-defying obstacles.