Theories on the ‘Genshin Impact’: What Happens After Inazuma?

The primary dispute involving the islands of Inazuma and their patron deity, the Raiden Shogun, was resolved with the release of Patch 2.1 for “Genshin Impact.” While the game still has a lot of ground to cover, fans are left wondering what the future updates of “Genshin Impact” have in store for them.

Players can now explore the rest of the islands without worrying about a primary questline now that the concerns with the Shogun and Fatui’s role in Inazuma have been handled. However, just because the main mission is over doesn’t mean MiHoYo is done with Inazuma.

Now that the Inazuma crisis is ended, here are a few things that could happen in “Genshin Impact.”

The Chasm and Sumeru

Yae Miko revealed the traveler shortly after beating the Raiden Shogun and exposing the Fatui’s deception that they have no knowledge of their missing sibling or the mysterious god that assaulted them before the game began. Miko, on the other hand, directed the Traveler to Sumeru, implying that the god of wisdom might have the answers.

Sumeru is almost certainly going to be the next destination for players, but the developers will almost certainly have to clear the way first. If the early theories about Sumeru’s location are correct, players will have to cross the Liyue Chasm before reaching the Dendro Archon’s Domain.

Implementation of Dendro

Now that Sumeru has been confirmed, it won’t be long before Dendro is included to the game. Only Dendro Slimes and Samachurls can utilize the element at the moment, and while Baizhu has been verified as a Dendro user, players are still unsure what he can do.

Perhaps MiHoYo is on the verge of unveiling Dendro’s mechanics and how it will interact with the other elements beyond merely burning when it comes into contact with fire.

More content from Inazuma

According to beta patch 2.2 leaks, there is still one more undiscovered Inazuman island. Nobody knows what this island has in store for gamers, and it could include or exclude a new primary questline.

Thoma will also be included in the next patch, according to footage of him as a playable character that has appeared online. Over the following few patches, more Inazuman characters are expected.

Returning to Liyue

Players will return to Liyue for the next Moonchase Festival to assist Xiangling and.