The Xbox Summer Spotlight is back, with a slew of new titles to choose from.

Summer Spotlight 2021 has begun, and it promises to bring a slew of new digital titles to Xbox One every week for the next six weeks.

This year’s Xbox Summer Spotlight, which began on July 27 and will end on September 6, is the largest Microsoft has ever had since the promotion began seven years ago. More than 75 new games will be added to Xbox’s already large gaming library.

Furthermore, those that join in the gaming festivities throughout the duration of the promotion time have a chance to win wonderful gifts. The Microsoft Rewards and Gift Card combo was so successful in 2020, Xbox claimed in a blog post, that the company decided to bring it back for customers purchasing Summer Spotlight games and Microsoft Movies & TV selections.

Customers will receive 5,000 Microsoft Rewards points and a $5 gift card if they spend $50 on games covered in the promotion. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, surprisingly, get a better value. When customers meet the minimum purchase requirement, they receive a $10 gift card instead of $5.

Every Wednesday between 2 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET, Xbox said it will stream the latest Summer Spotlight games on its Twitch Channel. Those who watch receive a chance to win a code for one of the games available that week.

Major Nelson’s fans can now follow him on Twitter to get weekly updates and learn about special giveaways. For each Summer Spotlight game, they have a chance to win a token.

Xbox also revealed some of the games that are presently part of the Summer Spotlight 2021 promotion, as well as those that will be participating soon. “Hades,” “Twelve Minutes,” “The Forgotten City,” and “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” are among the titles. “Death Door” and “The Ascent” are two other games to keep an eye out for.

Fans can get a complete list of participating games on the official website of the gaming console developer.

“This is only a taste of the fantastic games coming out this summer. Every week, new titles will be released, so make sure to check the Microsoft Store every Tuesday to see what’s new,” Xbox said in a blog post.