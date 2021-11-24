The Xbox Gold Games for December 2021 have been revealed.

The next Xbox Games with Gold free game lineup has been unveiled, offering players something to look forward to in addition to their monthly subscriptions.

The free selection for December is heavy on strategy games, which should appeal to lovers of the genre.

Xbox Live Gold members and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get free access to these games, as well as a slew of other benefits.

Here’s a rundown of each of the free games coming out next month.

“Orcs Must Perish” is a phrase that means “Orcs Must Die.”

As a formidable War Mage in “Orcs Must Die,” hold off swarms of green and grizzled orcs. Players must use a variety of traps, turrets, and magical weaponry to prevent an army of monsters from breaching portals to the human realms in this action/tower defense mix. Use firearms, enchanted crossbows, spells, magic weapons, and more to funnel foes into kill zones or get rid of them the old-fashioned way with firearms, enchanted crossbows, spells, magic weapons, and more.

Between December 1 and December 15, “Orcs Must Die” will be available.

“The Escapists 2” is a sequel to “The Escapists.”

Break out of some of the hardest jails in the universe of “The Escapists” with up to three companions. Players are locked within one of numerous high-security jailhouses in this top-down strategy game, with the sole purpose of subverting security and escaping alive. While crafting a great strategy to vanish without a trace, follow the tight regulations, procedures, and daily activities of typical jail life.

“The Escapists 2” will be available for the entire month of December. “Tropico 5: Penultimate Edition” will be available for the entire month of January.

The “Penultimate Edition” of the fifth installment in the “Tropico” series of city-building games includes two add-ons, “The Big Cheese” and “The Hostile Takeover,” that give players even more options and exciting encounters as they try to transform their tropical island nation into the country of their dreams.

As the nation of Tropico transforms from an archaic colony to a contemporary, 21st-century utopia, you’ll be in charge of infrastructure projects, commerce routes, research, and more.

Between December 16 and January 15, “Tropico 5” will be available for download.

“Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet” is a title that describes a planet that is insanely twisted.

In this 2D action-adventure game, you must navigate perilous areas, solve puzzles, and fight foes. “Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet” strikes a good balance between difficult combat encounters and perplexing conflicts, all set in a visually appealing universe with plenty of lore and depth. Take to the skies in a flying saucer outfitted with advanced alien technology and save the world from certain extinction.

From December 16, "Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet" will be accessible.