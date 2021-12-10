The Xbox Game Pass for PC has been renamed, and new games have been revealed.

Xbox Game Pass for PC has finally been renamed to something more appealing, and there are a few additional titles on the way to make the service even more appealing.

The announcement was one of many from the Game Awards show last night, and it got lost in the wash amidst all of the global premieres, exclusive trailer drops, and celebrity musical performances.

The name “Xbox Game Pass for PC” has always been a mouthful, and when you think about it for more than a second, it doesn’t make much sense. Because you don’t need an Xbox to access the library on a computer, there’s no need for the console’s name to be prominently displayed.

Microsoft has rebranded the membership service to the much more sensible “PC Game Pass” after recognizing that there was a branding issue.

That was a smart move since it was perplexing.

December 10, 2021 — RayB Panda (@raybpanda)

The official (and newly redesigned) PC Game Pass Twitter account released a new logo shortly after the Game Awards announcement. They unveiled the artwork in a witty article inspired by patch notes, writing: “The logo has been changed. That is all there is to it. That’s all there is to it “..

Patch notes that will redefine everything you thought you knew about Game Pass #PCGamePass pic.twitter.com/rSq4FhtO7i — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) 10th of December, 2021 For those who are unfamiliar with the Game Pass program (available on Xbox and PC), it is similar to Netflix. You pay a monthly membership to Microsoft in exchange for access to a library of games that you may download and play for no further charge.

The library is updated on a monthly basis, with new titles being added and withdrawn. For example, Halo Infinite and Aliens: Fireteam Elite were both added to the service in December 2021. Naturally, if a product is ever removed from Game Pass, you will no longer be able to access it and will have to purchase it separately.

With numerous big releases (including Forza Horizon 5), it’s a fantastic value for both PC and Xbox gamers. This is a condensed version of the information.