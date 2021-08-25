The ‘WWE 2K22′ Roster Leak Reveals Disappointing Details.

New details regarding the upcoming professional wrestling video game “WWE 2K22” may give fans another more incentive to put off purchasing a copy until next year.

The most recent information about “WWE 2K22” came from a Sports Gamers Online story, which highlighted persistent conflicts between the game’s producers and their WWE contractor, as well as internal infighting over the game’s direction.

According to one of the individuals cited in this article, the “WWE 2K22” roster is “shaping up to be the most antiquated squad a game has ever seen.” Visual Concepts was apparently asked by WWE to revise the roster, which caused the delay.

Developers were apparently given additional time to eliminate and replace any unneeded characters from the game as a result of the relocation. Unfortunately for WWE fans, the source claimed that “WWE 2K22” would be devoid of wrestlers. Daniel Bryan had previously stated that he would not be playing in the game.

Following 2K Sports and WWE’s announcement on Saturday, speculation over the reason for the title’s postponement arose online.

During SummerSlam 2021, the team confirmed that the game would be released in March 2022, rather than the typical October.

If fans look at the franchise’s release schedule, this signifies a five-month delay. 2K Sports, on the other hand, promised that further information about the game would be released in January 2022. It also included a few in-game photos of popular wrestler Edge.

Meanwhile, Forbes’ Brian Mazique reported that when the game’s engine was totally overhauled, “WWE 2K22” looks “amazing.”

“I have actually spoken with folks who have strong understanding of the game and understand what’s going from a developmental standpoint, and what I’m hearing about gameplay at this point is that it is fantastic,” the writer said in a YouTube video earlier this month.

“That is, in fact, the word that was used to describe the most recent build. People who have played the latest build have remarked the gameplay is fantastic,” Mazique said on the stream, adding that the controls are lot cleaner than before, based on what he’s heard.

He explained that he doesn’t know exactly what “cleaner” means, but that it “feels like a wrestling fan’s wrestling game.”