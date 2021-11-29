The World Premiere of ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2’ Could Happen In December.

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” is one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the year, and while Nintendo has yet to reveal its plans for the sequel, some fans believe the game’s world premiere will take place around December.

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley’s mysterious message sparked speculation regarding “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.”

On Twitter, the Canadian video game journalist and TV host attempted to promote the impending annual video game industry awards show.

“I just seen the final edit of a global premiere for #thegameawards that we’ve been working on with a developer for 2.5 years. We are truly honored to be entrusted with sharing this work with the rest of the globe, “According to Keighley.

The message is ambiguous, and the TV host might be talking about anything, but some fans assumed it was about Nintendo’s big game. According to rumors, Keighley’s tweet alluded to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’s” appearance at The Game Awards.

“That’s roughly how long ago Breath of the Wild 2 was revealed,” GameXplain’s founder commented in response to Keighley’s tweet.

“I really do want to believe he is referring to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2,” another Twitter user said in response to Keighley’s statement.

“The game is quite far along already, and Nintendo has been keeping back details on the game, including the subtitle,” the person added, citing a few reasons. They also mentioned that “Zelda has a history of Game Awards.” Keighley responded with a follow-up tweet, saying, “2.5 years may seem like a long time, but my last global developer tour was in the summer of 2019. Visiting studios and hearing about their projects is usually a lot of pleasure for me. It’s something I’d like to do again in 2022.” Fans wanting to see “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2” at the annual video game awards event may take heart from the mention of traveling abroad. Nintendo has yet to make any announcements on the highly anticipated game sequel.

While this is an intriguing notion and wonderful news for “The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2” fans, it should be noted that this is only an idea and not an official Nintendo announcement. As a result, fans should see this as a highly hypothetical notion.