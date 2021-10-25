The world media viewed Liverpool’s’slaughter’ of Manchester United as ‘Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t know where to go.’

Yes, it actually happened. No, it wasn’t a dream.

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, claiming their largest ever victory over their bitter North West rivals.

It’s safe to assume that the outcome will be a watershed moment in the history of both clubs.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 22 games, and they are only a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Meanwhile, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing mounting pressure, with the Europa League finalists a long way from a title challenge.

And, as the world’s media reported, the reverberations of an extraordinary afternoon could be felt far beyond these shores.

“Sir Alex Ferguson, who had resigned in the Old Trafford stands, had no idea where to go.” For years, the fortress he erected title by title for more than two decades has been falling… and it ended in ruins against Liverpool.

“None of Varane’s, Sancho’s, or Ronaldo’s signings have changed the complexion of an ailing United. Liverpool has created a machine that suffocates the opponent with pressure and ‘kills’ him with pace. As a result, a slaughterhouse was built.

“At its best, this is a Liverpool that harkens back to the year 2020.” In a row, they’ve won 5-0 at Watford and 5-0 at Old Trafford. Klopp’s ‘rock’ is in tune, and he’s ready to reclaim the top spot.”” At Old Trafford, Naby Keita scored the Reds’ fastest goal in club history (in the Premier League). From then on, it was only records and statistics that sank Manchester United further and further, confirming the gap between the two teams, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s men as the clear winners, because the biggest difference was tactical.

“Every visitor’s movement was a problem for Maguire, Shaw, Lindelof, and the rest of the crew, who were unable to halt the ‘Red’ tornado.”

“The second 45 minutes were used by Liverpool fans to create their own song repertoire, for. “Summary concludes.”