The workers of Tory Grant Shapps conducted a “lockdown-breaking” Christmas party.

Grant Shapps’ crew staged a lockdown-breaking Christmas party last year, according to reports.

According to Mirror Online, the Transport Secretary denies any knowledge of the festive event that took place in a Whitehall office on December 16 2020.

The government put Tier 3 restrictions on London on the same day, forcing pubs to close and prohibiting people from different families from socializing.

Senior personnel from the Tory Minister’s private office, however, were joined by almost a dozen additional government servants after work from 5pm and were “boozing and dancing.”

Mr Shapps’ spokesman said he had “absolutely no information” about the gathering.

They further stated: “He was not alerted or invited, and if he had been informed, he would have immediately prohibited such a gathering.

“He was all too aware of the sacrifices made by the public during lockdown because he was unable to visit his very ill father in hospital owing to covid restrictions.”

The Department of Transportation has apologized for the “inappropriate” event and the “misjudgment” of its workers.

“The Secretary of State was not involved in any gathering at the Department,” a spokeswoman said.

“On the 16th of December, a small group of office workers had a low-key, socially distant get-together in the vast open-plan office after work, when food and drink were enjoyed.”

“We acknowledge that this was unacceptable and apologize for our blunder.”

Staff ate takeaway food and drank drinks at the party, which took place just days before London was engulfed in rail congestion as many attempted to depart for Christmas to be with family, according to sources.

According to a source close to the situation, “They clearly had no idea what the general people was going through.

“While the administration was telling individuals to follow the regulations, senior officials were literally boozing and dancing.”

The news comes after Mr Shapps called former Conservative London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey’s party at CCHQ last year “disgraceful” and “inappropriate.”

Mike Kane, Labour’s Shadow Transport Minister, slammed Whitehall’s “culture” of rule-breaking.

“Transport employees were really putting their lives on the line,” he stated.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”