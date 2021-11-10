The woman’s supervisor informs her that she is not permitted to use the office microwave.

A full-time employee claims her boss told her she couldn’t use the staff microwave to warm up her breakfast.

The woman claims she can’t eat first thing in the morning because her job “needs a lot of focus” and she’s “computer-facing all day,” so she eats later at her desk.

Her line manager, on the other hand, recently pulled her aside to inform her that her behavior “had been noticed.”

She commented this on Mumsnet: “Because I am unable to eat first thing in the morning, I have always eaten at my desk in the middle of the day, sometimes something cold, sometimes something that requires a minute or two in the staff microwave.

“This has never been an issue with previous employers.

“I’m fairly new to this job, but no one has ever brought it up in the last two months.

“We have a microwave and toaster, so I’ll occasionally bring in a tub of beans or eggs that I’ve already whisked and put in a dish at home, so they only take 2 minutes in the microwave to heat.

“All of this happens in the time it takes me to prepare my first cup of tea of the day, which I drink after putting in 1-2 hours of work since I arrived that morning.

“My line manager abruptly pulled me aside and told me that “it had been spotted” that I was heating up my breakfast and that I was no longer allowed to do so because it was work time, and that the microwave and toaster were exclusively for lunch breaks, unless I opted to split my break between the two.

“This seems absurd to me because it just takes 5 minutes and I can eat it at my desk while working. If they get into social interaction with colleagues, I’ve seen colleagues go for far longer than this.

“Also, this instruction was given to me alone, not to the entire team or department, so it feels very personal.”

It is critical, according to the woman, to take regular breaks throughout the day.

She said, ” “Is it possible that I’m being irrational here? Is it okay for others to do this at work? “Summary concludes,” I said.