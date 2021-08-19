The ‘Warzone’ reveal for ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ offers double XP and other rewards; how to get them.

Activision has officially revealed the official reveal of this year’s series chapter, “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” which will take place on “Call of Duty: Warzone,” after months of rumors and speculation. Surprisingly, if players join in the future event, the American video game publisher is eager to reward them with fascinating prizes.

The official reveal of “Call of Duty: Vanguard” will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Fans who join between 12:30 p.m. and 12:29 p.m. ET, on the other hand, will receive bonuses such as double player XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP.

The Battle of Verdansk reveal event for “Call of Duty: Vanguard” will be a Player versus Environment (PvE) mode. The official “Call of Duty” Twitter account also teased about a Care Package that will be provided to those who log in during the event.

“New weapon and knife blueprints, a bike skin, a timepiece, and more” are among the perks. Players must “join the fight, defeat the target, and get to the exfil” in order to claim the rewards. According to the Call of Duty blog, the developers also guaranteed that the event would contain new game components.

It will include “a new kind of weapon,” according to the devs, implying that it will be “larger than anything we’ve seen before.” The blog also invites gamers to work together, adding that “all squads working together to get the job done” will be required to complete the Battle of Verdansk.

Activision also released a new “Call of Duty: Vanguard” teaser trailer ahead of the game’s formal launch in “Call of Duty: Warzone.” Fans may see components plainly indicating that the game is set during the Second World War in the video below.

The teaser also includes remnants of planes from the game’s time period, as well as ancient armaments. A forest in Germany is also visible to fans. The international revelation of “Call of Duty: Vanguard” in “Warzone” comes as little surprise to fans, especially given the developers pulled off a similar maneuver last year with “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.”

The release date for “Call of Duty: Vanguard” is set for the holiday season of 2021. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S.