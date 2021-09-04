The voyage to Europe of a Merseyside missionary was flipped upside down in an instant.

A 20-year-old believes volunteering abroad for two years during a pandemic was the best move he could have made.

Luke Harbon of Southport was only 18 years old when he opted to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South Germany for two years.

Before the coronavirus epidemic came and flipped his goal upside down, Luke would spend his days talking to people on the street and volunteering in the neighborhood.

“At the start of my mission, we did a lot of street contacting by going out on the streets in cities and essentially appealing to people,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“We also went door to door and spoke to folks in this manner. It was a lot more social than before.

“Then the coronavirus arrived, and no one knew what we were meant to do. We were used to going out and talking to people, but we weren’t able to do so for a while, so we had to come up with other solutions.

“We worked a lot on social media. As a mission, we created accounts and uploaded content, photographs, and videos to spread the word in a way that didn’t violate Covid guidelines.”

Despite the restrictions, Luke chose to stay on his mission, while others in his crew chose to return home during the epidemic.

“It was a difficult experience with sometimes realising that I was losing out on things because I was devoting myself to serve and be on this mission, but I constantly thought about the blessings and possibilities I was obtaining by performing this mission,” Luke told The Washington Newsday.

“The people I was meeting and the person I was becoming would be a lot better than if I were at home doing the typical activities of 18, 19, and 20-year-olds.

“Looking at the broad picture, even if it may not appear to be the greatest thing to do in the short term.”

