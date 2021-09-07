The veracity of the ‘10% rule’ and what it signifies is confirmed by a speeding officer.

A speeding cop has acknowledged the existence of the ‘10% rule’ about the speed limit, as well as the implications for drivers.

The majority of drivers are confused by how mobile vans and speed cameras work.

And it’s probably a good thing if seeing a van parked on the side of the road makes you extra cautious.

According to Lancs Live, this is said to be the primary cause for their presence.

Gareth Thomas, a Go Safe speed reduction officer, has discussed some of the fundamental guidelines to follow in order to stay on the right side of the law while driving.

“The goal of cameras is to reduce the number of persons killed or seriously injured on our roads,” Gareth explained. Rather than punishing drivers with fines and penalty points, Go Safe prefers to educate them.”

Mr. Thomas has debunked a number of prevalent myths and misconceptions concerning mobile vans and speeding, as well as how they are enforced.

According to Gareth, if your speed does not exceed the limit by more than 10%, you will not receive a penalty.

Traveling at 35 mph or over in a 30 mph zone, for example, will be recorded as a speeding offense.

Go Safe, on the other hand, claims that thresholds vary and can alter at any time. Officially, any speeding offense occurs when the driver exceeds the speed limit by one mile per hour, but most police departments will make an exception.

Because there are no rules prohibiting officers from operating in the dark, they are free to do so.

They don’t always do this because they believe that being seen is a deterrent in and of itself.

“Legally, we don’t have to be visible,” Gareth explained. I could hide if I wanted to, but it’s all about being fair, educating people, and avoiding accidents.

“Even if I parked my van and went on a walk, it would immediately stop people from speeding.”

The officer’s camera records every automobile that passes a Go Safe van.

You can expect a speeding charge if you exceed the speed limit while traveling in the same or opposite direction as the van.

