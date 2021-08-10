The upcoming free expansion for No Man’s Sky’s 5th anniversary has been revealed.

Five years after its disastrous launch, “No Man’s Sky” is set to receive its 17th major expansion update, “Frontiers,” in the near future.

Hello Games created a film to commemorate the 5th anniversary of “No Man’s Sky,” detailing their journey from the game’s initial release to the most recent update. The developers revealed a splash screen at the end of the movie that contained the name of the next addition, which is set to debut soon.

The “Frontiers” update is still a mystery, but fans expect it to be equally as big and important as the rest of the game’s expansions. The previous update, “Prisms,” brought a slew of graphical enhancements to the game, allowing it to fully exploit the latest generation of gaming systems. Support for Nvidia DLSS, volumetric lighting, parallax occlusion, and other features were included.

Previous “No Man’s Sky” upgrades offered feature expansions that drastically affected how the game was played, from the addition of new exomechs and land rovers to base-building, monster taming, and the recently added “Expeditions” system, which brought the game’s community closer together.

The majority of the gaming world immediately chastised Hello Games for overpromising and underdelivering. “No Man’s Sky” was touted as a hugely ambitious game with an ever-expanding cosmos aimed to fulfill a sci-fi exploration fantasy before it was released. Players were unhappy after launch when they were left in a huge but empty universe. As a result, “No Man’s Sky” has gone down in gaming history as one of the worst flops.

Hello Games continued to sustain “No Man’s Sky” with frequent tweaks and upgrades over the years, gradually shaping the once-empty shell into a game that resembled the developers’ initial vision. Eventually, “No Man’s Sky” regained the love and attention of players all around the world, completing one of the most spectacular comebacks ever seen by a game creator.

After five years and sixteen big upgrades, “No Man’s Sky” is still running strong and shows no signs of slowing down. As Hello Games publishes more about the next update, additional information about “Frontiers” will become available.