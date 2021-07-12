The Upcoming Events For Patch 2.0 Of ‘Genshin Impact’ Have Been Revealed

The list of events for “Genshin Impact 2.0” was recently unveiled by miHoYo during a previous livestream, which featured a pair of new events as well as two reruns for gamers who missed them the first time around.

Thunder Sojourn and Phantom Flow are the two new events shown at the end of the “Genshin Impact” 2.0 trailer. Both events will have an Inazuma theme and will most likely take place in the archipelago.

One of the members of the community earlier leaked Thunder Sojourn. Players will be required to perform many challenges in order to earn unique cash during this event. By exchanging enough event cash at the event shop, players will be able to obtain a copy of Beidou.

According to the trailer, a new boss who looks remarkably like an elemental hypostasis will be introduced. Ayaka’s ascension ingredients are said to have come from the same boss.

The Thunder Sojourn effect has four different acts, each of which is likely to give a new obstacle for players to conquer.

Meanwhile, the Phantom Flow event appears to be identical to the Never-Ending Battle event that is currently running. The trailer’s description is a little hazy, but players may expect to engage with Electrograna-related mechanics.

Theater Mechanicus and Lost Riches are the two rerun events.

Theater Mechanicus is a tower defense-inspired minigame. Players must employ automatic turrets that can create elemental reactions to block creatures from reaching exit locations.

However, it looks that miHoYo has included a new feature known as Fortune Sticks, which are cards that, if acquired, provide players powerful effects. The regular Primogems, Mora, and character growth resources are among the rewards for this event.

Finally, the Lost Riches, who debuted earlier this year, will return. To uncover hidden wealth in specific regions, players must use a Treasure-Hunting Seelie. All gamers have to do now is seek these places for all of the hidden goodies.

Players will receive Mora, Primogems, Enhancement Crystals, and XP Tomes as a result of these treasure hunts. Players will be able to choose one of four distinct Seelie companions as a prize if they collect enough treasure, including a new Inazuma-themed electro-purple Seelie.