The trailer for ‘Ratchet and Clank’ teases a crossover with ‘Horizon Forbidden West.’

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, developed by Insomniac Games (of Marvel’s Spider-Man fame), will be released exclusively on the PlayStation 5 on Friday. Given the game’s impending release date, it’s not unexpected that new information about the next-gen title is slowly trickling out, including how it makes use of the PS5’s DualSense controller and its array of performance mode choices.

While those qualities were predicted, fans were not prepared for the possibility of Rift Apart collaborating with other Sony products. The information comes from a teaser posted to Insomniac’s Twitter page, which shows the revamped RYNO 8 pistol.

This weapon has been a fixture of the franchise since its inception in 2002, and it has taken several various incarnations over the years. It has progressed from a simple rocket launcher in the first game to a disintegration ray in the third, and eventually to a musical instrument of death that blasts orchestral score whenever it is fired.

The RYNO’s most recent upgrade appears to be its most significant yet, as seen by the trailer’s demonstration of the weapon’s new interdimensional capabilities. The pistol may now rip open a rupture in the space-time continuum with a simple pull of the trigger, bringing things from other universes in to injure foes.

While it would ordinarily be a thrilling mechanic in and of itself, a scene toward the conclusion of the movie, in which the RYNO summons a Thunderjaw from the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West, has piqued players’ interest.

According to a series of photos shared by the developer yesterday, this won’t be the only game to feature characters from the Ratchet and Clank franchise, as rifts appear to allow Sly Cooper, Uncharted 4’s famed vehicle, and numerous Sunset Overdrive characters to appear. Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that these could just be promotional graphics and not indicative of actual gameplay.

However, since Rift Apart can incorporate mechanized dinosaurs from the Horizon universe, it’s safe to assume it’ll work in other platformers and adventures as well. Insomniac may even be able to recruit its own popular versions of Peter Parker or Miles Morales to swing. This is a condensed version of the information.