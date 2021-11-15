The town is “far behind the times” and has “nothing” for kids.

According to several residents, West Kirby offers “nothing” for children and needs to do more to lure people to the neighborhood.

Residents’ group One West Kirby (OWK) stated inhabitants in the Wirral town are angry that it has been “forgotten” and has a “tired” image, according to The Washington Newsday.

For nearly a year, the organization claims it has been trying to convince Wirral Council to agree to a masterplan, a document that lays out how the town may be transformed, but has been unable to do so.

A Wirral Co. official responded to the group’s claims.