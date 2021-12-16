The top ten speed camera misconceptions that many drivers believe have been debunked.

Speed cameras are a contentious issue.

Some regard the devices as beneficial since they stop people from breaching the law by driving recklessly, while those who are fined are visibly unhappy.

They’re frequently placed on congested roadways, but there are a few urban legends about the little yellow boxes that many have come to believe are true.

Likewise, there are several things that many motorists do not value as highly as they should.

According to Stoke-on-Trent Live, the charity Brake released information about speed cameras earlier this year to dispel myths about these important road safety measures.

So let’s debunk the top ten speed camera misconceptions and assumptions.

“Various Freedom of Information requests have revealed that some speed cameras in the UK are not fully operating,” a Brake spokeswoman stated.

“Brake firmly supports the usage of speed cameras and would encourage any cameras that have been switched off to be turned back on.” Speed cameras have been shown to reduce speeding and can catch significantly more speeders than traffic cops using mobile cameras.” FALSE A driver can obtain a speeding penalty as soon as they exceed the speed limit on a route, even if it is only by 1mph, according to the legislation.

According to the NPCC (National Police Chiefs Council, originally ACPO, Association of Chief Police Officers), officers should not pursue a driver for speeding until they have exceeded the speed limit by 10% + 2mph.

FALSE

This is entirely incorrect. Sticking to the speed limit is the only way to prevent triggering the camera.

FALSE

All speed cameras in England are to be painted yellow, according to the government. But if you’re caught on a grey one before that, don’t worry – the crime is still punishable.

FALSE

“Average speed cameras are an excellent approach to curb harmful motorist behavior,” a Brake spokeswoman stated.

“They’re especially useful since they enforce speed restrictions across a longer stretch of road, preventing lawbreakers from speeding up again right after passing a camera.”

A driver detected by a speed camera, rather than a police officer, must get a Notice of Intended Prosecution, according to TRUEBrake (NIP). “The summary has come to an end.”