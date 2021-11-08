The Teaser Poster for ‘Mass Effect 4’ Teases the Return of Iconic Original Trilogy Villains.

As part of this year’s N7 Day celebrations, a teaser poster for Mass Effect 4 was published, but even the most observant fans are unable to extract much from this new artwork.

November 7 is an exciting occasion in any ardent Mass Effect fan’s calendar, similar to “Outbreak Day” for The Last of Us. After all, producer Bioware frequently uses this annual event to make statements about the franchise’s future and communicate with its devoted fan base.

For example, the event in 2020 confirmed the existence of a Legendary Edition remaster for the original trilogy, as well as the development of a new sequel. In December, a cryptic trailer for the latter was shown at the 2020 Game Awards presentation, but it didn’t reveal much.

Aside from some ambiguous visuals (perhaps featuring Liara T’Soni), all this trailer did was reassure fans that publisher EA had not given up on the franchise following the dismal reception to Mass Effect: Andromeda.

We haven’t heard much about the unnamed project since then (which many have taken to calling Mass Effect 4, blatantly disregarding Andromeda). We still don’t have a release date, a story synopsis, or even confirmation that this isn’t a spin-off or even a soft reboot, but rather a mainstream entry in the series.

We do, however, have a brand-new poster. On what was otherwise an uneventful N7 Day, the promotional artwork was shared in a tweet from the official Mass Effect account.

As with last year’s trailer, the poster’s simple design limits the amount of information that can be gleaned from it. It displays a crew (who only register as indistinct specs) exiting from a system’s alliance starship—akin to the Normandy—and going towards a crater on a strange world from the perspective of a bird’s eye view.

The planet in question is unlike anything we’ve seen previously in any of the prior games, and the ship is a model we’ve never seen before. The aspect of the crater itself, which is clearly supposed to invoke the Geth, is one thing that is instructive here.

