The ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ leak reveals the game’s well guarded secret.

Nintendo has confirmed that the identity of the final DLC character in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will be revealed in a special presentation on Oct. 5 with game developer Masahiro Sakurai. A new leak occurred online before of the actual announcement, offering hints as to who the final DLC character might be.

An unidentified member on 4Chan provided information on the final DLC character for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” In a thread from last July, the person claimed to work for Disney and stated that Nintendo had requested a lot of tracks for “Kingdom Hearts.”

According to reports, these music will be featured in a digital event slated for Oct. 5. In addition, the user speculated that Sora would be the final DLC fighter for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

“I work for Disney music, and Nintendo called last week to request rights to many Kingdom Hearts tracks for inclusion in a ‘digital event’ on Oct. 5,” the anonymous member wrote in July on 4Chan. Surprisingly, Nintendo has revealed that a special presentation for the game would take place on the same day.

At the same time, the Japanese gaming behemoth announced that the game’s final DLC character would be revealed. The facts of the October event were posted by an anonymous user in July, two months before Nintendo announced it.

The timeframe not only raises questions, but it also lends credence to the assertion. While video game leaks from 4Chan are easily discounted, gamers know that the site has been a source for actual leaks, including information regarding Nintendo and its titles.

It may be remembered that an industry insider going by the moniker Samus Hunter claimed a few weeks ago that the final DLC character would come from a third-party game. Although “Kingdom Hearts” has long been linked with Nintendo, the game was developed by Sony for the PlayStation.

It’s worth mentioning that the identity of the final DLC character has yet to be confirmed by Nintendo. Fans should limit their expectations in this circumstance and treat the current leak as speculative.

Fans interested in watching the special Sakurai Presents live broadcast can do so on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. EDT.