The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022 ranks the top 10 secondary schools in Merseyside.

Secondary schools across Merseyside have celebrated extraordinary milestones after being ranked among the finest in the UK after months of disruption and uncertainty.

The 29th edition of Parent Power ranks the top performing schools in the UK from 2017 to 2019, based on their examination results.

It allows parents to compare their child’s school’s performance to that of other schools in the area, or even nationally.

Secondary schools throughout Merseyside have been celebrating their achievements, according to a report published by the Sunday Times.

With a national score of 26, the Blue Coat School in Wavertree was named the finest state secondary school in Liverpool.

With nearly 1,000 students, principal Scilla Yates believes the town should be proud of the honor.

The school was also ranked as one of the top two in the North West of England.

“We take great delight in the fact that the Sunday Times list of schools places us in the top 30 state schools in the whole UK, and in the top two schools in the North West of England,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Achieving the highest academic standards takes a true team effort, and these results are a testament to our students’ hard work and talents, as well as our staff’s expertise and dedication.” We support and inspire one another as a group.

“After two years of uncertainty and disruption, our entire community deserves to pause and celebrate what they have accomplished.” Every grade has a backstory, as a student may have had to overcome challenges or obstacles in order to succeed. Every percentage point represents a student who, as a result of their dedication, has been able to make considerable progress toward their objectives and dreams.

“What these tables don’t show, however, are the wonderful young individuals our pupils grow into.” They not only go on to top universities and businesses, but they also volunteer, give back to their communities, and want to do the right thing for the right reasons.

“These attributes are considerably more difficult to demonstrate through tables and numbers, yet they are at the center of all we strive for.”

