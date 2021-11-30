The Sudden Popularity Surge of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Despite widespread criticism and diverse reactions from the gaming community, “Cyberpunk 2077” has recently seen a surge in new players who have nothing but good things to say.

Due to major technical troubles, especially on the PS4 and Xbox One consoles, CD Projekt Red’s most-anticipated title bombed big time when it was finally released last December. The game’s poor launch resulted in a slew of issues for the Polish studio, including multiple lawsuits, but “Cyberpunk 2077” managed to stage a comeback just before the year was up.

On Steam, the overall rating for “Cyberpunk 2077” has improved from Mixed to Mostly Positive, with a total of 410,597 different user reviews. The game was recently rated Very Positive on the gaming site, with over 24,000 users recommending it.

Many people are relieved to see “Cyberpunk 2077” get back on its feet, especially those who have been waiting for the game to reach the level of excellence that they had hoped for from CD Projekt Red.

The majority of the favorable feedback can be ascribed to the game’s recent substantial improvements as well as the ongoing Steam sale, which may have enticed many hesitant gamers to give it a try now.

As of version 1.31, “Cyberpunk 2077’s” PC issues have been mainly rectified. Many game-breaking issues have been squashed, and QoL has substantially improved since version 1.0. CDPR has given bug fixes that have since made the game far more playable than its release version.

“Cyberpunk 2077” is still a good game at its heart, even without the flaws. Many players enjoyed the game’s well-crafted world, interesting story, and endless hours of material, but the game’s fairly simplistic and poor RPG systems remain the major grouse for others.

CDPR isn’t quite through with “Cyberpunk 2077.” According to PC Gamer, the devs are still pushing through with their DLC plans for next year, and the game’s next major update is set to arrive in Q1 2022.

The specific content of the forthcoming update is currently unknown, but players may expect even more technical improvements and some free DLC on top of that.