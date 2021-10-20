The State Pension will be increased, a mother and son will be evicted, and a man will be stabbed in a gang attack.

This lunchtime, here are the latest headlines from The Washington Newsday.

After the rate of inflation hit 3.1 percent, the amount state pensions could raise by next April was announced.

According to Mirror Online, the government normally uses the September inflation rate to determine how much state pensions should grow each year.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation was verified by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today, which is marginally lower than August’s record 3.2 percent increase.

When the Prime Minister stopped the triple lock rise last month, he canceled a scheduled 8.8% increase in public pensions.

Retirees were advised that their income would rise by the higher of 2.5 percent or the rate of inflation in 2022.

Doctors noticed a ‘grapefruit-sized tumor’ growing in an eight-month-old baby’s head and rushed her to the hospital.

Esmai Wright-Stanford was deemed ‘fit and healthy’ by her mother Chloe Wright-Stanford before being sent to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, according to StokeOnTrent Live.

Chloe stated her kid started having up to 60 seizures per day and was rushed to the Royal Stoke Hospital’s A&E twice only to be informed “nothing was wrong.”

In Everton, a man was stabbed in the back and legs by a group of males.

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 19, police were dispatched to Fox Street in response to reports of a stabbing.

When emergency crews arrived at 2.45 a.m., they discovered a 26-year-old man had been assaulted.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by several men before the thugs fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to detectives.

The 26-year-old male was transported to the hospital from the scene, where stab wounds to his back and legs are being treated.