The State Of The Game So Far In The ‘New World’

It’s been about a month since “New World” was released, and despite how much fun gamers all around the world are having, the game’s major flaws are starting to show.

Players were dismayed to learn that Amazon’s servers couldn’t handle high player populations when “New World” first opened in September. Due to limited server capacity, players had to endure unusually long wait times, while others were forced to create characters in far-flung countries simply to get a chance to play the game.

The majority of the server congestion issues have now been addressed. There are still lineups, but they aren’t as as long as they were during launch week. The developers built numerous new game worlds per server to accommodate the swollen player population, but the fact that “New World’s” overall player count has decreased since its release is also a consideration.

According to Steam Charts, the player count for “New World” peaked at over 900K in early October, with an average of 445K for the previous 30 days. Since the previous week, player counts had topped out at roughly 400-450K, with an average of around 300K.

The game’s population isn’t horrible by any means, but it’s undeniable that a large number of people have abandoned it.

According to a post from The Gamer, this could be due to “New World’s” faulty and unrewarding endgame mechanisms. Some high-level activities are simply ineffective, and challenging information provides no real rewards. The majority of the endgame consists around farming high-level Elite Zones in the hopes of getting a better item from a world boss.

PvP Wars are also horribly broken, despite the fact that they are meant to be the game’s main draw. Players have started mass-reporting foes in order to have them banned from scheduled PvP encounters. Others have taken advantage of a flaw that makes their characters immune to all types of injury. Meanwhile, businesses have resorted to spamming area of effect skills in the aim of reducing their opponents’ FPS to unplayable levels.

Despite the game’s overall simplicity, the journey from Level 1 to 60 in “New World” is indisputably enjoyable and fulfilling, but the game’s fractured endgame has many players questioning whether the game is worth playing after achieving max level.