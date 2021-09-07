The Spectra Enhanced Controller is a less expensive version of the Switch Pro Controller.

PowerA, a gaming accessory company, has launched a new Nintendo Switch controller that allows you to simply remap buttons and cycle through numerous LED color effects.

Many people hoped that with the unveiling of the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, the platform’s existing joy-cons will be improved. After all, these controllers have been plagued with a slew of technical issues (most notably the infamous drift issue) since the debut of the original system, and many gamers find that they aren’t especially ergonomic.

Regrettably, Nintendo has already stated that the OLED model will not fix any of these issues, and that the joy-cons will stay essentially same. As a result, if you want a better Switch controller, you’ll have to buy one separately.

The official Nintendo Switch Pro controller is a fantastic alternative and is fairly priced at $69.99 (suggested manufacturer’s price) (plus, they can often be found for cheaper).

PowerA has also made an even more cheap option available for purchase. Their new “Spectra Enhanced” wired controller costs $34.99 and comes with a slew of cool capabilities.

The LED lighting that surrounds the face and shoulder buttons, as well as the thumbsticks and directional arrows, is its key selling point. You can ignite the device and cycle through 8 various colors by pressing a button on the back, making it look like a future prop from a sci-fi movie. There’s also the option to turn on a “rainbow phase” effect, in which the LED lights fade through all of the colors available.

The Spectra Enhanced controller also contains two “advanced gaming buttons” on the rear, which are close to where your index fingers normally rest when playing. These unique buttons can be used to remap specific inputs. You may program them to take the place of the X, Y, A, B, plus, and minus commands, as well as the shoulder triggers and even pressing down on the thumbsticks.

It’s a straightforward feature that’s surprisingly simple to utilize. All you have to do is hit the button while holding down a toggle on the rear. This is a condensed version of the information.