The Softness of Social Media Companies Toward Antisemitism Has Been Revealed: The Most Flagged Posts Have Not Been Removed

According to a survey, five popular social media sites failed to remove 84 percent of anti-Jewish remarks reported to them.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit headquartered in the United Kingdom and the United States, gathered and reported 714 anti-Semitic posts that had been viewed a total of 7.3 million times.

The posts were reported using techniques available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube between May and June.

“Anti-Semitism research has taught us a lot of things,” CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed told NPR. “If you give it enough room to flourish, it will spread. In our society, it is a cancer that is incredibly resilient.”

CCDH’s study varies from others in the field, according to Ahmed, because the researchers aimed to show that social media platforms aren’t “unable” to monitor information, but rather “unwilling” to take meaningful action. The CCDH researchers concentrated on posts that had already been identified by social media firms’ internal systems.

The five platforms were unable to remove 80% of Holocaust denial messages, 70% of neo-Nazi posts, and 70% of racist caricatures of Jewish people. Furthermore, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok all allow the use of destructive anti-Semitic hashtags. According to the report, TikTok only eliminated 5% of profiles that directly racially insult Jewish people.

According to the CCDH study, despite implementing new guidelines to combat anti-Semitic hate posts, Facebook performed the worst, failing to remove 89 percent of reported anti-Semitic remarks.

“With escalating anti-Semitism, we’re strengthening our policy to prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in October 2020.

Drawing the correct lines between what is and isn’t acceptable speech isn’t easy, but I feel this is the right balance given the current state of the world.”

“There is a huge disconnect between what they claim and what they do,” Ahmed remarked.

During a 2019 interview with NPR, Deborah Lipstadt, an Emory University Holocaust historian who Biden plans to propose as the State Department’s antisemitism ambassador, said, “I often think of social media as a knife.”

“In the hands of a killer, a knife is a weapon. In the hands of a surgeon, a knife can save your life. So… Racists and anti-Semites desired to connect with one another across national borders. They don’t have to send mail to PO boxes in brown paper envelopes. They just turn on the computer and they’re done. Brief News from Washington Newsday.