The soaring cost of living in Liverpool has pushed up asking prices by £20,000.

According to the latest data from Zoopla, the pandemic has increased the value of people’s homes by thousands of pounds.

The increase in property prices is most noticeable in Liverpool, where prices are up 10% over last year.

Despite the end of the stamp duty vacation, research reveals that the UK property market is still gaining traction.

House prices are continuing to grow, with the average house price currently standing at £235,000, the most on record.

Despite the fact that the stamp tax holiday has ended, there is no hint that demand is waning.

Since May, the market has been moving at its fastest rate in five years, with the time between listing a property and agreeing on a sale consistently averaging less than 30 days each month. This is a decrease from the previous 40 days.

Furthermore, buyer demand is still 35 percent higher than the five-year average.

“The end of the ‘tapered’ stamp duty vacation has had minimal influence on buyer demand, which remains stronger than usual for this time of year,” says Gráinne Gilmore, Head of Research at Zoopla.

“Demand from buyers looking for space and making lifestyle adjustments after multiple lockdowns has a long way to go.

“However, balancing this will be the end of government economic support via furloughs, as well as increasingly adverse economic conditions in general, which we expect may damage market sentiment as we approach through Q4.

“We expect the market to stay busy in comparison to historical norms, and price growth to remain firmly positive by the end of the year, albeit at a lower rate than the current +6.1 percent.

“As market activity returns to more typical levels, stock levels will begin to replenish in early 2022.”

According to additional study, more landlords are selling their houses rather than maintaining them on the rental market.

The number of homes listed for sale in the UK that were previously available for rent has increased to 8%, up from 3% two years ago.