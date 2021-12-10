The ‘Slitterhead’ Game Awards Reveal Is Exactly What Horror Requires—’Silent Hill’ Should Die.

Silent Hill is a dead franchise, and if Konami is going to be involved with it, it should remain that way.

Keiichiro Toyama, the original developer of the legendary horror series, introduced a cryptic project known as Slitterhead during this year’s Game Awards presentation. Although the similarities between this and Silent Hill are mostly superficial (they both have monsters that resemble creepy perversions of the human form), the new game clearly wants to make the connection as explicit as possible.

It even has a trailer that begins with the following text: “In 1999, Keiichiro Toyama decided to direct his first film in the horror genre. Silent Hill was made available to the public. He became self-employed in 2020 and started Bokeh Game Studio. And he returned to face a new horrific challenge.” The words are literally capitalized and displayed in bold, as if the Silent Hill namedrop wasn’t obvious enough. They really want you to know that Slitterhead is descended from one of horror’s heavyweights. Toyama even enlisted the help of fellow Team Silent veteran Akira Yamaoka to compose the music.

Of course, invoking the name of Silent Hill makes perfect sense if you’re trying to appeal to a horror audience. It’s one of the most revered franchises in the genre, if not the most revered, and has produced a slew of stone-cold classics. In fact, the franchise appeared twice on our list of the scariest video games ever.

If you’re developing a possession film and William Friedkin is involved in any way, you’ll naturally want to use the phrase “from the creator of The Exorcist” in your marketing materials. Here, too, the same idea applies.

Slitterhead, on the other hand, isn’t a new Silent Hill game. It’s merely a unique property that features some of the same creative talent. Which is probably for the best, because, as terrible as it may be to acknowledge, Silent Hill should be dead and buried by now.

‘Silent Hill’ Has Passed Its Best-By Date

