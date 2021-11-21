The Sleep Lounge, a Liverpool Instagram shop, is selling ‘beautiful’ Christmas pyjamas.

Some people are “obsessed” with a Liverpool company’s Christmas pyjamas, which have received a lot of praise.

Everyone in Liverpool is aware of how enthusiastic residents are about holiday PJs, and picking the perfect pair for Christmas Eve is no easy chore.

Many people have been attentively watching The Sleep Lounge on Instagram in the last week, as they have been uploading photographs of their Christmas pyjama collection.

Red Run Activewear, a Liverpool-based firm, has opened its first store in the city.

The company provides sleepwear and loungewear, as well as’mummy and me’ collections, and has over 4.6k followers on Instagram. It even has famous supporters, with Liverpool actress Claire Sweeney seen wearing it.

It shared a photo of its “unicorn mother and me collection” this week, with one customer commenting, “Cutest pjs ever.”

“Have you bought your Christmas Pyjamas?” it asked, sharing a photo of red button up long sleeved pyjamas with white piping design and matching pyjama bottoms.

“Obsessed with this shot,” Allthatglitters.uk wrote in response to the Instagram image.

“Simply gorgeous,” Lynn mercer beauty commented.

“How gorge,” exclaimed LashedoutbyLaura.

Many others praised the look, calling it “beautiful.”

The Sleep Lounge also tweeted a celebratory image of its luxurious grey satin pyjamas, which one user described as “unreal.”

The Sleep Lounge has also begun selling candles in a variety of aromas, including Cherry Blossom and Orange Flower. Each candle is packaged separately and burns for 30-38 hours.

The majority of lengthy pyjama sets cost £40, with some presently on sale. The Sleep Lounge has further information.