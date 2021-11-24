The site of the city center eatery Lucha Libre is being taken over by a new Belgian pub.

Later this week, a new independent Belgian beer bar and cafe will open its doors.

Belgica, a new venue on Wood Street that offers a taste of Belgium in the heart of Liverpool, has opened its doors.

Belgica, which is transforming the former Lucha Libre space, hopes to become the go-to spot for the best Belgian beers, real comfort cuisine, and good vibes in a space “proudly run by Belgian Scousers and Scouse Belgians.”

The new facility, which is split into two levels, intends to provide a comfortable Belgian beer pub ambience upstairs and a medieval Bruges vibe disco beneath.

Whether it’s for a casual weekend dinner with friends or unwinding after work with a chilled beer over a board game, Belgica seeks to transfer visitors to the beer-loving nation from which the venue takes its inspiration.

From classics like French onion soup to moules frites – mussels and frites fries – with twice-fried Belgian frites and sourdough, the whole food menu will be available from mid-December.

Beer will, unsurprisingly, be the star of the show on Belgica’s vast beverages menu, with an astounding array of Belgian beers classified by their ABV levels ranging from +5% ABV amber beers to +11 percent ABV quadruples beers.

A mural by a local graffiti artist leads to the Monastery of Sound club downstairs, which features neon signs, modern pop art, and evocative vault seating, as well as a Hip Hop and R’n’B Funk music.

Belgica will debut on November 26th.