The Single Player Mode in ‘Back 4 Blood’ is getting a much-needed update.

With an upcoming update, Back 4 Blood will finally address complaints about its lackluster single-player campaign.

To rehash the debate, Turtle Rock Studios’ cooperative shooter was chastised at launch for failing to cater adequately to its solitary audience. Fans were dissatisfied with the game’s A.I. bots, the requirement to always be signed in (even if you are not using the online capability), and the fact that the game does not monitor your progress unless you join matches with other people, among other reasons.

Given that the single player campaign is identical to the multiplayer campaign, this last error was a stumbling block for many customers. Those that play alone are accomplishing exactly the same thing as full parties of four (only it’s even more difficult because they’re paired with inept A.I. companions), and they’re not rewarded for it.

Lone wolves are not only unable to acquire achievements, but they are also unable to access new cosmetics, supply cards, or even half of the character roster. Because everything was so poorly described, many gamers mistakenly assumed it was a widespread technological issue rather than a purposeful design choice.

Granted, Back 4 Blood is mostly a multiplayer game that is best played with buddies, but the solo mode felt so tacked on that it might as well not have been included at all. There was a lot of pushback as a result, with some reviews even saying they couldn’t recommend Back 4 Blood unless these faults were resolved.

Back 4 Blood’s Single Player Issues Will Be Addressed in a New Update

Thankfully, Turtle Rock has taken notice of this comments and has confirmed that solo progression will be available in Back 4 Blood in December. Furthermore, the update in question will be absolutely free, implying that this saga will have a happy ending after all.

The details were announced as part of a new Back 4 Blood plan, which also includes a holiday-themed event, an extra difficulty setting, a new practice arena, and the normal round of balancing improvements and bug fixes.

