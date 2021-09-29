The shopkeeper, who is afraid of being caught by Covid, strikes a client with a wet floor sign.

A shopkeeper attacked a customer with a wet floor sign and a plank of wood, fearful of contracting coronavirus.

Anjelo Denisus became enraged after being provoked by Christopher Evison, whom he had asked to stand outside his shop just seconds before.

Denisus, a cancer sufferer, was frightened of contracting the virus and suspected Mr Evison’s dogs were carrying it, according to the court.

He agreed to sell Mr Evison cigarette papers only provided he stood outside the shop, but following a remark made after the transaction, he grew agitated and fought three times.

Denisus, 33, returned to the business and picked up a wet floor sign, which he used to hit the customer on his arms and legs after initially attacked him unarmed.

He then went back inside and grabbed up a piece of wood, which was thought to be a drawer front, and aimed repeated blows at the customer.

The incident occurred at the Daily Stop convenience store on Manchester Road in Southport around 8.30 p.m. on March 31, 2020, just a week after the first national lockdown began, according to prosecutor Louise Santanera.

“Christopher Evison went to his local shop with his two dogs to buy some cigarette papers,” she claimed.

“The defendant has out from behind the counter and informed him that bringing the dogs in was not authorized due to the presence of coronavirus.

“If the complaint stood outside the business, he promised to sell the cigarette papers to him.

“After the transaction was completed, the defendant overheard the complainant refer to him as a ‘d***head.’”

“The defendant ‘lost it’ at that time, according to the complainant.”

Denisus, who was born in Sri Lanka, repeatedly attempted to attack Mr Evison before retreating inside and seizing the plastic sign, according to Ms Santanera.

“He walks back in and grabs a yellow hazard sign, which he slams into his arm and rear legs.

“He walks back in, gets a plank of wood, and beats him with it repeatedly.”

Both the claim that Mr Evison threatened to set his dogs on Denisus and the shopkeeper acted in self-defense were refuted.