The schedule for the Nintendo Direct in September 2021 has been leaked, as well as the games that will be shown at the event.

Nintendo is rumored to be planning another event later this month, and if the latest leak is correct, fans may already know what to expect at the rumored Nintendo Direct 2021.

Following Nintendo’s declaration that it would not be attending the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) in 2021, people speculated that the firm was planning its own event. Rumors became even louder when Zippo, a reputable industry insider, divulged further facts about the rumored Nintendo Direct 2021, which is expected to take place this month.

In August, Zippo said on his blog, “I’ve been told by various sources that Nintendo is prepping a new general Nintendo Direct for next month.” “This will purportedly focus on their remaining lineup for this year and give us sneak peaks towards early 2022 games,” according to reports.

Unfortunately, the source did not divulge much about what will be shown at Nintendo’s upcoming gaming event.

“I don’t know what the direct will be about right now,” they said, “but it’s reasonable to expect final glances at Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, the last Smash character, and Advance Wars 1+2.”

However, some fans appear to have a good notion of the event’s schedule. A Reddit user known as Animegamingnerd speculated that Monolith’s website could be hinting at the reported game showcase’s timing and date.

Monolith apparently advertised that their website would be down for maintenance on Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET. However, the site has “almost never gone around for maintenance before,” according to the Reddit member.

They also claimed that the timetable is the same as the past Nintendo Direct events, which aired at the same hour and on the same day.

Furthermore, “Xenoblade Chronicles 3” is expected to be announced by Monolith Soft.

Some fans, on the other hand, believe that the outage will allow the corporation to revamp its website in preparation for the launch of the brand new “Xenoblade Chronicles” game. According to speculations, if the event does not happen Tuesday, it will most likely happen Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Newmarkomaro, a dependable Nintendo insider, predicted that a Nintendo Direct event would take place on Wednesday. “It’s a safe bet for a Nintendo Direct on September 8th,” they stated.

It’s worth noting, though, that Nintendo has yet to comment on the hotly anticipated event.