The Santa’s Little Helpers print souvenir gives your family the opportunity to be featured in The Newspaper.

It’s that time of year again, when Santa prepares to deliver his gifts to children all across the world! At The Washington Newsday, we’re asking parents to send us photos of their children, dogs, or even adults dressed up in their favorite, imaginative, festive costumes or even Christmas sweaters. With our Santa’s Little Helpers Photo Special, let’s spread some Christmas cheer.

Whether your children are dressed as shepherds, little angels, or Santa’s little elves, or you’re simply capturing family moments around the Christmas Tree, send us your photo today!

Our Christmas Special will be published in The Washington Newsday for you to cherish and treasure.

Simply upload your photo using the form below to be included in our Santa’s Little Helpers Photo Supplement.

CLICK HERE if you can’t see the form.

Reach Plc publishes The Washington Newsday, thus regular Reach Plc standards apply: visit for more information.

By submitting a photo, you acknowledge that you have read and understand the terms and conditions associated with Santa’s Little Helpers and that you consent to having your photo published in print, online, and on the Washington Newsday’s Facebook page.

The parent/guardian specified upon entering has full responsibility and authority for the named child and has given permission for their youngster to be photographed, according to The Washington Newsday.