The Samsung Galaxy Note is said to be making a comeback after a production halt due to a chip shortage.

According to BGR, the next version of the Samsung Galaxy Note could be in the works, months after the Korean tech giant declared the discontinuation of manufacture.

Ice Universe, a well-known leaker, issued a Twitter update on Wednesday that rekindled hope for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s release.

“Note is over, but it isn’t over,” he tweeted. S transforms into Note!”

In a previous tweet, the leaker revealed that someone in the supply chain has seen proof that the next-generation Galaxy Note is certainly on the way. He then added weight to his revelation by revealing that the Note 22 Ultra chassis had been seen.

Ice Universe is known for leaking information about yet-to-be-released items. He keeps his fans up to date on Samsung’s flagship products and is well-known for his rants about the Galaxy Note 21’s cancellation.

Because to the persistent chip scarcity, Samsung confirmed in March that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would not be followed by a successor. Samsung’s focus this year was on the debut of two foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. In terms of sales, both gadgets performed admirably.

XDA Developers said that while users are aware that there would be no Samsung Galaxy Note 20 sequel, many believed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 will be the Note successors. The two foldable devices, on the other hand, lacked a notable Galaxy Note feature. They both lacked built-in support for the S Pen.

Meanwhile, many customers remain hopeful that Samsung would reintroduce the Galaxy Note to the market. T-CFO, Mobile’s Peter Osvaldik, chastised Samsung for discontinuing the Galaxy Note 21 this year.

According to XDA Developers, Osvaldik stated, “Samsung has definitely fallen behind the eight ball relative to other OEMs on the worldwide supply chain issue.”