The sale of ‘Super Mario 64′ sets a new world record for the most expensive video game.

At auction, a copy of Super Mario 64 sold for $1.56 million, shattering the world record for the most expensive video game ever. The 25-year-old cartridge had never been opened and was still in mint condition in its original package with an intact seal.

Why Was Super Mario 64 So Expensive to Buy?

According to Heritage Auctions, the company behind this historic auction, there are only about five copies of Super Mario 64 in existence that have been kept in such good condition, with WataGames (a well-known collectible assessor) giving the historical relic an A++ rating. To put that into context, this essentially translates to the game being as good as new, or, as the site puts it, “Case Fresh.”

Heritage Auctions waxed lyrical on the item’s listing about Super Mario 64’s incomparable impact on the gaming medium. The Nintendo classic is credited with inventing the first-ever decent 3D control method, reinventing level design for the modern era, and broadening the scope of what the platforming genre is capable of, among other things.

“The cultural significance of this title and its importance to the history of video games is paramount, and the condition of this copy is just so breath-taking that we’re at a loss here,” Heritage Auctions writes. If you’ve had your heart set on getting the highest graded copy of the Nintendo 64’s single best-selling video game – Mario’s debut 3D adventure – we only have one word of advice: don’t let this opportunity pass you by.”

What was the previous most expensive video game sale record holder?

Physical media is gradually becoming useless, thanks to subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now (not to mention all-digital marketplaces like Steam). As a result, outdated video game cartridges have a retro appeal, similar to how VHS tapes and vinyl records have become coveted collectors’ goods over time.

As physical media gets phased out of the gaming business, it stands to reason that the value of these cartridges will rise. The record has only been broken in the last year.