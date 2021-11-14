The Royal Mail has issued a warning as the Christmas and 2021 postal dates have been published.

Customers are being advised to submit their mail by specific dates to ensure that it reaches their loved ones in time for Christmas.

“Beat the holiday rush and get all your letters and parcels in the mail on time,” the postal giant advises.

“Continued Covid restrictions,” as well as “limited air and freight capacity, high volumes, and winter weather conditions,” are all “impacting transportation and local distribution across the globe,” according to the report.

The Royal Mail is making a change to all of the Christmas mail you’ll receive.

Customers are encouraged to send their cards and gifts as far ahead as possible to ensure that they arrive safely.