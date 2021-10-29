The route and times for the Liverpool Halloween Carnival Parade.

After being canceled in 2020, Liverpool’s traditional Halloween Parade will return this weekend.

The Katumba Halloween Carnival, organized by Katumba, the city’s drumming and movement group, takes place every October and features a spectacular parade through Liverpool’s streets.

The show is part of Katumba’s ‘Routes & Roots – African Diaspora Festival,’ which runs from October 16 to 31.

With alcoholic hot drinks, Liverpool’s Bombed out Church will host a week of Halloween films.

Because the event could not take place in 2020 because to the pandemic, this year will be larger and better than ever to make up for it.

There will be a variety of stunning performances on Sunday, October 31 that include drums, fire, lighting, dance, and theatre.

This year’s Halloween parade will include a spectacular spectacle at the Bombed Out Church, complete with music and pyrotechnics.

‘Voodoo Vibes,’ a collaboration between Katumba drums, Amber’s singing, Addae Gasking’s spoken word, and Movema’s ‘Jump Up and Be Seen’ carnival dance performance, as well as Levi Roots and his inspired poetry, are among the acts playing.

Light art, carnival drumming, capoeira fighting, global dance, puppets, and magic lantern displays will be among the pop-up events in the city center. All of this will culminate in an explosive conclusion at Liverpool ONE.

Instagram

Joanne Anderson, the first female mayor of a UK city, will inaugurate the event, which will also mark the official launch of BlaST (Black & Brown Social Traders Network), of which Katumba is a member and with whom he collaborated on ‘Routes & Roots – Festival of the African Diaspora.’

From 4.30pm to 7pm, the scary show will take place at the Bombed Out Church. From 5 to 9 p.m., the epic conclusion will take place at Liverpool ONE.

There are no tickets required, however space at the Bombed Out Church is limited.