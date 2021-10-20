The Riftbreaker, an indie game, has soared to the top of Steam’s best-selling games list.

“The Riftbreaker” by Exor Studios cracked Steam’s top sellers list less than a week after its release, making it one of the platform’s newest indie bestsellers.

“Riftbreaker” currently has a Very Positive rating on Steam, with over 3,000 positive reviews. The entertaining gameplay, bright colors, and near-endless replayability of “Riftbreaker” were appreciated by players. However, several players reported encountering aggravating glitches, while others panned the game’s instructions as inadequate and unhelpful.

“Riftbreaker” is an intriguing mash-up of several genres. The game combines aspects from “Factorio,” such as base building and factory optimization, with strategy, tower defense, hack-and-slash combat, and an RPG-style loadout system with item crafting and tech research.

Players will assume the position of Capt. Ashley Nowak, a military researcher and commando tasked with completing a solo mission to establish a massive, trans-galactic gateway connecting Earth to Galatea-37, an extraterrestrial planet that fits all of the criteria for life.

Captain Nowak is aided by Mr. Riggs, an AI in charge of a spatial rift-traveling mecha suit. Mr. Riggs is an all-purpose machine that’s suitable for the Galatea expedition, with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and a full range of equipment for automated base construction, resource collection, and immobile defense.

In order to establish the rift portal and begin colonizing Galatea-37, players must gather enough resources in the game. Hard weather and dangerous wildlife will, however, pose a threat, and it will be up to the players to ensure the mission’s success.

Large swarms of monsters will occasionally attempt to destroy the player’s main HQ building. At any given time, several hundred animals may be present, giving the game a “Starship Troopers” feel.

Mr. Riggs can use a wide range of powerful weapons, including machine guns, swords, flamethrowers, rocket launchers, and high-tech laser rifles. To help fend off enormous enemy swarms, bases can be strengthened with walls and defensive turrets.

The campaign mode in “Riftbreaker” allows players to construct permanent bases in numerous locations over Galatea-37. The game also includes an action-packed Survival mode as well as a free-form Sandbox mode that allows players to modify the game to their preferences.