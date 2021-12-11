The restaurant owner responds to a guest who is “disgusted” by the price of a Yorkshire pudding.

After being “extremely outraged” by the price of a Yorkshire pudding, a diner pledged never to return to the eatery.

The proprietor of one of Ormskirk’s most prestigious restaurants was forced to explain why Yorkshire puddings are offered separately.

The Kicking Donkey bills itself as a “elegant yet comfortable” restaurant where guests may sample real ales, wines, and a full menu of freshly prepared food in a “traditional country pub.”

As a customer complains on TripAdvisor about a “insulting” ingredient, the owner responds brilliantly.

According to LancsLive, one customer raved about the “Amazing Sunday Roast” and “excellent gravy” at the Ormskirk restaurant.

“Family of five, everyone appreciated the dinner, and we all had roasts with different meats,” they wrote. The vegetables were well prepared.

“I had the brisket, which simply melts in your tongue.” I decided to order a second Yorkshire pudding. You can tell they’re made from scratch, and they’re well worth the money.” Bob was dead on with the gravy. You can tell it’s nothing like Bisto. “PROPER GRAVY!” The dessert selection was fantastic, and everyone seemed to appreciate it. The pub has a terrific ambiance, and the employees were all wonderful. We’ll be back shortly, thanks to The Kicking Donkey.” However, some diners were less than enthusiastic with the restaurant, which has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor and is ranked #5 out of 67 in the West Lancashire town.

One visitor to The Kicking Donkey in November reported the encounter was “extremely disappointing.”

“Went there for a Sunday roast,” Steve said in a one-star review on Tripadvisor. Never in my life have I been advised that a roast beef dinner does not include a Yorkshire pudding in a restaurant.

“It’ll set you back an extra £1.50, and if you want gravy with it, it’ll set you back another £1.50.”

“I’m completely disgusted. We shall never return to that location. This is my first time here. “I’ll never do that again.” Steve was not the only one who had a negative opinion of the eatery.

“Roast dinner was insipid, scarcely any taste,” commented another reviewer, Larry.

“If you want a Yorkshire pudding or additional gravy, that’s great, but you’ll have to pay a little more.”

"Allowing dogs in eating areas is a bad idea – not for me." "I tried it, but I'm not going to do it again."